College Station Lady Cougars shutout Waller 5-0

(KBTX)
By Stoney Pryor / College Station Lady Cougar Soccer
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team improved to 2-1 in district play with a 5-0 road victory over the Waller Bulldogs. 

Midway through the first half, Kylie McRaven scored from 25 yards out to give the Cougs a 1-0 lead.  Just before halftime, McRaven’s cross found Kelsey Slater on the back post.

Slater beat the goalie to put the Cougs up by 2.  Early in the 2nd half, Taylor Jennings scored with Elie Dang picking up the assist.

A few minutes later, Slater slid a low cross to Dang, who beat the goalie to the far post from 6 yards out to give the Cougars a 4-0 lead. 

McRaven picked up her second goal of the game to finish the scoring.  Next up for Cougs (4-5, 2-1) will be Tuesday against A&M Consolidated at Cougar Field.

