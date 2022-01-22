Advertisement

Jones has jersey retired at Normangee

Joseph Jones during jersey retirement ceremony at Normangee High School
Joseph Jones during jersey retirement ceremony at Normangee High School(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Former Normangee basketball player Joseph Jones had his number 30 jersey retired in a ceremony Friday night at Normangee High School. Jones played at Normangee from 2000-2004 and led the Panthers to the 2004 Class 1A State Championship.

Following his high school career Jones played four years at Texas A&M. He was a part of three NCAA Tournament teams with the Aggies. Jones earned All-Big 12 honors in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008. After his college career Jones has been playing professionally overseas but Friday night he was back home were his basketball career started. “It means everything to me. This has always been one of my dreams,” said Jones. “I knew growing up, I didn’t know if it would be possible but now it’s actually here and it’s surreal so I just greatly appreciate it and I am happy that this day has come.”

Jones is currently an assistant basketball coach at Tarleton working with Texans head coach Billy Gillispie who he played three seasons for at Texas A&M.

