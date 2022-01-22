Advertisement

Man accused of firing at Falls County deputy charged with first murder of 2022 in Waco

Suspect served warrant at Falls County Jail
KWTX's Rissa Shaw obtained this photo of suspect Eddie Bohannon following his arrest on January 18, 2022.(Falls County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Eddie Bohannan, 22, held in the Falls County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant after he allegedly fired at a Falls County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop, was served a new warrant charging him with murder for the killing of Curtis Freeman in Waco.

The 30-year-old Freeman died in a hospital Friday evening after he was shot at the corner store located at 1900 JJ Flewellen at about 2:30 p.m. on January 16, 2022.

After arriving at the corner store, officers located Freeman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported Freeman to a local hospital, where he was eventually placed on life support before succumbing to his wounds.

Police said this is the first murder investigation of the year in Waco.

Bohannan was already in custody following a shooting and police chase on January 18, 2022. That morning, a female deputy stopped Bohannan near Highway 320 and Highway 7 when Bohannan allegedly opened fire on the deputy.

“A short pursuit happened right after and Eddie shot again,” said Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez. “He fled the scene after the deputy was able to apprehend the passenger.”

The deputy was not injured.

The FCSO called the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office to request assistance and Sheriff Parnell McNamara sent in his Fugitive Apprehension and Special Task (FAST) unit.

According to MCSO, two of the FAST deputies found and captured Bohannan coming out of the woods. Apparently, the suspect was trying to get to his girlfriend’s house.

McNamara said Bohannan had a pistol on him when he was taken into custody on the 18th.

Waco Police said Freeman’s death remains under investigation.

