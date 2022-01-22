Advertisement

No. 11 Franklin boys’ basketball holds off No. 14 Crockett 65-61

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The 11th ranked Franklin boys’ basketball team beat 14th ranked Crockett 65-61 at Lion Gym Friday night.

The Bulldogs took an early 4-0 lead, but Franklin kept things close and took their first lead of the game 10-9 on a Marcus Wade three-pointer. The Lions took a 19-11 lead after the first quarter. Wade finished with 7 three-pointers and had 23 total points.

Franklin stays undefeated in district play (7-0) and claims sole possession of first place in District 20-3A. Crockett falls to 6-1 in district play.

The Lions will travel to Groesbeck on Tuesday. Crockett will host Elkhart on Tuesday.

No. 11 Franklin boys’ basketball holds off No. 14 Crockett 65-61
