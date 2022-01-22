Advertisement

City of Caldwell power restored after Saturday morning outage

(KOSA)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Power is back on in the City of Caldwell after the city was without power Saturday morning.

Forrest Williams, Director of Community Development for the City of Caldwell, said the cause of the city-wide electrical power outage was caused by a breaker getting tripped by an animal in a circuit at the city’s substation.

**UPDATE** 01/22/2022 @ 11:49AM According to the city of Caldwell, power has been fully restored. We have received...

Posted by Burleson County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 22, 2022

