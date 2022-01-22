City of Caldwell power restored after Saturday morning outage
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Power is back on in the City of Caldwell after the city was without power Saturday morning.
Forrest Williams, Director of Community Development for the City of Caldwell, said the cause of the city-wide electrical power outage was caused by a breaker getting tripped by an animal in a circuit at the city’s substation.
