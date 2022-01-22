Advertisement

Rudder Lady Rangers beat Katy Paetow 59-40

"Ziggy" Richards jersey retirement
"Ziggy" Richards jersey retirement(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Lady Rudder Rangers defeated Katy Paetow 59-40 Friday night.

Leading the Rangers was senior Rakia Lee with 23 points followed by Brooklynn Person with 11 and Alaina Hill with 10.

After the win the Lady Rangers held a memorial celebration for Zaria “Ziggy” Richards. Retiring her number 44 jersey. Richards was a four year letter winner who passed away in 20-19 following complications due to her Type 1 Diabetes

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During trial, the former College Station teacher was also accused of inappropriate conduct of...
Former high school teacher sentenced to 10 years for sexual abuse of a student
Fire in 9800 block of S. Business 6, Navasota
Two bodies recovered following early morning house fire in Navasota
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her...
Texas woman, daughter lived in apartment with decomposing body for weeks, police say
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at The Guitar Studio on S College Avenue between Lynne Drive...
Pickup truck slams into front of Bryan business

Latest News

Joseph Jones during jersey retirement ceremony at Normangee High School
Jones has jersey retired at Normangee
Madisonville Mustangs beat No. 9 Connally 62-60 Friday night at Mustang Gym in the District...
Big 3rd quarter keys Madisonville win over No. 9 Connally 62-60
A&M Consolidated boys and girls swimming teams win District 19-5A Title
Tiger Swimming Repeats as District 19-5A Champions
Texas A&M Back in Action at Texas Aggie Invitational
Texas A&M Back in Action at Texas Aggie Invitational