Rudder Lady Rangers beat Katy Paetow 59-40

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Lady Rudder Rangers defeated Katy Paetow 59-40 Friday night.

Leading the Rangers was senior Rakia Lee with 23 points followed by Brooklynn Person with 11 and Alaina Hill with 10.

After the win the Lady Rangers held a memorial celebration for Zaria “Ziggy” Richards. Retiring her number 44 jersey. Richards was a four year letter winner who passed away in 20-19 following complications due to her Type 1 Diabetes

