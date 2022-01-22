Snook gets past Normangee

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook boys basketball team beat Normangee 48-47 Friday night in a district 26-2A game. Before the game former Normangee basketball standout Joseph Jones had his number 30 jersey retired.

Kaleb Carroll led the Bluejays in scoring with 15 points. Dalvon Workman scored 12 points.

Snook will return to action January 25 for a road game against Burton. Normangee will also play on January 25 hosting Mumford.

