Tiger Swimming Repeats as District 19-5A Champions

BELTON, Texas – The A&M Consolidated boys and girls swimming teams repeated as District 19-5A Champions in dominant fashion on Friday at the Belton ISD Aquatic Center. The Tiger boys scored 213 points to outdistance second-place Lake Belton by 117 points, while the girls team amassed 244 points to overpower the field by 169 points.

The Tigers won 20 of a possible 22 races at the district meet, including all six relays. A&M Consolidated advanced 30 swimmers by virtue of top six finishes to next week’s Region V-5A Championships, which will be contested Feb. 4-5 in the Student Recreation Natatorium on the Texas A&M campus.

The Tigers also swept the boys and girls Swimmer of the Meet honors with outstanding performances from senior Michael Peng and freshman Katherine Rasmussen. Third-year Tiger head coach Jenny Marquardt was named the boys and girls Coach of the Meet.

Peng won the 50 freestyle in 21.18 and the 100 butterfly in 49.34, while Rasmussen won the 200 free in 1:57.15 and the 100 backstroke in 58.56. Both Peng and Rasmussen swam legs on a pair of victorious relays.

Other Tigers winning multiple individual races were Sammy Shankar in the 200 IM and 100 fly, Claire Riley in the 50 and 100 free and Andrew Larsen in the 100 and 200 free. Chipping in solo individual victories were Jayden Buenemann in the 500 free, Annie Dent in the 100 breast, Carston Johnson in the 500 free and Ian Lindberg in the 100 back. In the girls relays, Rasmussen, Dent, Shankar and Riley won the 200 medley relay in 1:54.05; Zody Bennett, Grace Yeh, Sam Poole and Riley won the 200 free relay in 1:48.55; and Rasmussen, Shankar, Yeh and Bennett won the 400 free relay in 3:50.62. In the boys relays, Lindberg, Brendan Owens, Garett Gammill and Jackson Shannon won the 200 medley relay in 1:46.35; and Peng, Johnson, Eric Xiao and Larsen won the 200 free relay in 1:32.20 and the 400 free relay in 3:22.25.

Others advancing to regionals were: Hailey Buenemann, Lydia Demlow, Margaret Cunningham, Jonah Ozmetin, David Reynolds, Mackenzie Odonnell, Michael Yang, Ally Duan, Ella Coker, Connor McGuire, Hannah Sanchez-Owsik, Ariana Granda-Moncayo and William Peacock.

