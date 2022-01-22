Women’s Basketball Travels to Missouri for Conference Matchup

COLUMBIA, Missouri (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team hits the road to play Missouri on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT inside Mizzou Arena.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (11-7, 1-5 Southeastern Conference) dropped their last league game versus Ole Miss, 80-63. The Maroon & White was led by Kayla Wells who scored 14 points and drained two 3-pointers. Jordan Nixon tied season-highs in rebounds (six) and assists (eight), while Qadashah Hoppie added eight points to the effort.

Team Leaders

Wells leads the Aggies, averaging 16.4 points per game. The Dallas native has scored in double figures in all of her outings and leads the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage (53.7%). Nixon paces the Maroon & White in assists, dishing out 4.2 dimes per contest. A&M is fourth in the country and leads the league in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 40% of its shots from deep.

What to Look For

Wells will tie Karla Gilbert’s program record of 143 games played against the Tigers. The graduate student is in her fifth season as a mainstay in the A&M lineup and has started in 109-consecutive games that she has been eligible to play in.

The Series

Texas A&M is competing against Missouri (14-5, 3-3 SEC) for the 31st time, with the Aggies leading the series with a 20-10 record against the Tigers. The Aggies are 7-7 in Columbia, including a 70-66 victory last season. A&M head coach Gary Blair is 11-3 against the Tigers’ Robin Pingeton.

How to Watch

The matchup will be televised on SECN with live stats here. Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings will be calling the game. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller on the call.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women's basketball.

