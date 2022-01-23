Aggie Women’s Golf Wins Desert Match Play

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s golf team opened the 2022 spring season with a victory at the Desert Match Play at Kierland Golf Club on Saturday.

“This was the first time for our team to see desert golf in a while,” Head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “I thought we managed it well. Also, emotionally we handled match play with poise. Match play is a totally different ballgame than stroke play. Everybody contributed today and I am proud of that. It was really impressive to see them look that good straight out of the gate against two teams that could be in the NCAA championship.”

The Aggies took on No. 18 USC and No. 22 Baylor at the match-play event. The Maroon & White won with 73.5 points against the Trojans (30) and Lady Bears (63.5). Each player played six matches, three against each team. A point was awarded to each team based on how many holes each golfer won their match by.

Texas A&M was led by freshman-standout Adela Cernousek. The Antibes, France, native went 6-0-0 versus the competition. Following her lead were Zoe Slaughter (4-1-1), Jennie Park (3-1-2), Hailee Cooper (3-2-1) and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (3-2-1) who all won a majority of their matches. The reigning Mexican Amateur champion, Amber Park (2-4-0), contributed two victories.

The Kierland Golf Club is just six miles from the Grayhawk Golf Club, the home of the 2022 NCAA Championships.

“It was a great experience,” Chadwell said. “You go from College Station to desert golf where it is tough to find targets with how the ball bounces. We adjusted really well. I was excited to get the opportunity to play near the site of the NCAA Championships.”

Up Next

The Aggies are set to play in the ICON on Feb. 21-22 in Humble Texas.

