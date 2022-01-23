Aggies Battle at Arkansas

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Arkansas 76, Texas A&M 73

Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

The Aggies battled but ultimately fell to Arkansas, 76-73, in overtime Saturday night to fall to 15-4 (4-2 SEC) on the year.

TEAM NOTES

Despite trailing by as many as 16 in the first half, the Aggies closed down the final 5:23 on a 10-3 run to enter halftime down 33-29. The Aggies continued to battle in the second half and forced overtime as Hassan Diarra hit a 3-pointer with 9.1 remaining.

Texas A&M stifling defense forced 11 steals. The Aggies have recorded 10-or-more in five of their six conference games.

A&M shot 95% from the charity stripe, hitting 19 of its 20 attempts. It was the highest free-throw percentage in a single game since the Aggies hit all 20 of their free throws against Florida A&M on Dec. 15, 2008.

The Aggies recorded nine blocks, tying their season high previously set in the first matchup against the Razorbacks this season on Jan. 8.