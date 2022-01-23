Advertisement

Aggies Battle at Arkansas

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Arkansas 76, Texas A&M 73

Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

  • The Aggies battled but ultimately fell to Arkansas, 76-73, in overtime Saturday night to fall to 15-4 (4-2 SEC) on the year.

TEAM NOTES

  • Despite trailing by as many as 16 in the first half, the Aggies closed down the final 5:23 on a 10-3 run to enter halftime down 33-29. The Aggies continued to battle in the second half and forced overtime as Hassan Diarra hit a 3-pointer with 9.1 remaining.
  • Texas A&M stifling defense forced 11 steals. The Aggies have recorded 10-or-more in five of their six conference games.
  • A&M shot 95% from the charity stripe, hitting 19 of its 20 attempts. It was the highest free-throw percentage in a single game since the Aggies hit all 20 of their free throws against Florida A&M on Dec. 15, 2008.
  • The Aggies recorded nine blocks, tying their season high previously set in the first matchup against the Razorbacks this season on Jan. 8.
  • The Aggies used the starting lineup of Marcus Williams, Ethan Henderson, Henry Coleman III, Andre Gordon and Tyrece Radford for the seventh time this season (5-2).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

  • Wade Taylor scored a season-high 26 points and was 5-of-8 from 3-point range.  His 26 points were the most by a freshman against a conference opponent since TJ Starks had 26 against Alabama in the SEC Tournament on March 6, 2018.
  • Tyrece Radford hauled in a season-high 11 rebounds Boots rebounds. Boots moves into second all-time for an Aggie 6-foot-2 or shorter since 1996-97 for most rebounds in a single season with 108. He trails only Clifton Cook, who hauled in 145 in 1998-99.
  • Quenton Jackson swatted four shots, matching his career high of four blocks set against Dallas Christian on Dec. 27. Jackson added 13 points and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.

UP NEXT

The Aggies travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take on LSU on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The game can be seen on SEC Network.

Most Read

Fire in 9800 block of S. Business 6, Navasota
Two bodies recovered following early morning house fire in Navasota
During trial, the former College Station teacher was also accused of inappropriate conduct of...
Former high school teacher sentenced to 10 years for sexual abuse of a student
Aaron Poole, 32, and Tobiah Sterling, 34
Two men arrested for reportedly selling meth in separate incidents
Brazos Co. Health District to end local COVID-19 dashboard; cases will be processed at state level
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Kats stay hot, drop Grand Canyon
Kats stay hot, drop Grand Canyon
Texas A&M Sweeps Texas Aggie Invitational
Texas A&M Sweeps Texas Aggie Invitational
Women’s Basketball Travels to Missouri for Conference Matchup
Women’s Basketball Travels to Missouri for Conference Matchup
Texas A&M Sweeps Texas Aggie Invitational