Anderson’s Morgan Orman qualifies for semifinals at Fort Worth Pro Rodeo Tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - Anderson cowgirl Morgan Orman finished first in the Breakaway Roping this weekend at the Forth Worth Pro Rodeo Tournament.

In round 1, Orman had the fastest time in 2.7 seconds. She had the 4th fastest time in round 2, also in 2.7 seconds. Her combined winnings of $2,200 made her the top money winner, so she qualified for the semifinals on February 3rd and 4th.

A full list of results from the FWSSR Prorodeo Tournament can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.