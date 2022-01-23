Advertisement

Anderson’s Morgan Orman qualifies for semifinals at Fort Worth Pro Rodeo Tournament

Anderson's Morgan Orman wins the breakaway roping in the opening round of the Fort Worth Pro Rodeo.
Anderson's Morgan Orman wins the breakaway roping in the opening round of the Fort Worth Pro Rodeo.(Fort Worth Pro Rodeo)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - Anderson cowgirl Morgan Orman finished first in the Breakaway Roping this weekend at the Forth Worth Pro Rodeo Tournament.

In round 1, Orman had the fastest time in 2.7 seconds. She had the 4th fastest time in round 2, also in 2.7 seconds. Her combined winnings of $2,200 made her the top money winner, so she qualified for the semifinals on February 3rd and 4th.

A full list of results from the FWSSR Prorodeo Tournament can be found here.

