Chilifest 2022 lineup announced

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After two years, Chilifest is back with an exciting lineup!

This year’s music festival will be held April 1-3. The organization announced its music lineup Saturday at Shiner Park.

The April 1 performers include Joey Greer, Treaty Oak Revival, Kody West, Flatland Cavalry and The Randy Rogers Band.

On April 2, the performers include Tanner Usrey, Pecos & The Rooftops, Kolby Cooper, Easton Corbin and Koe Wetzel.

The organization’s president, Matthew King, said he’s looking forward to the event having a comeback and seeing everyone gather again.

“Expect a great show, King said. “Chilifest is back, and if there is anything with the upcoming variant, we’re working with state and local officials for that.”

Tickets are available and can be purchased here.

