Drip. Drop. Drip. Cold, rainy Monday starts the week

Grab the rain gear -- Monday will start in the most Monday way. A cold, nearly all-day rain is expected from sunrise to near sunset across the Brazos Valley. Scattered, light showers have the opportunity to spread from west to east as early as 3am to 6am. For many across the central and southern reaches of the area, wet weather is possible as soon as you walk out to start the day. While there may be a few times of dry skies, the general plan is for rain to fall for a better part of the day Monday, eventually ending from west to east by late afternoon / early evening. No severe weather. Perhaps a couple rumbles of thunder for those further south. Higher rainfall totals are expected for those further south while those to the north will likely end up with measurable rain, but the lower totals of the day. All said and done, 0.25″ to 0.75″ is expected, with localized higher totals over 1″ for a few of us. Considering the clouds and all-day wet weather, temperatures are only slated to move a few degrees from the morning mid-40s to afternoon highs around 50°.

Next cold front blow in ahead of sunrise Wednesday. That will take thermometers back to the morning 30s and afternoon 50s. While mid-week snow is possible for parts of the western reaches of Texas, the Brazos Valley (for now) looks too far south for any sort of link up with moisture for this one. Another quick-moving weather maker by the end of the week could provide a couple showers Thursday or Friday, but the overall odds are slim.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain after 3-6am. Low: 46. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

Monday: Cloudy with rain throughout the day. High: 51. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy as rain exits to the east. Low: 43. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Generally cloudy with some sun returning by afternoon. High: 60. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.