More than 200 items featured in Sammy Catalena’s estate sale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over 200 people from across Texas attended the Sammy Catalena estate Sale Saturday. A total of 231 items were auctioned off ranging from western art to sports memorabilia.

“I bought three guns, and I bought a mirror with like a mule collared mirror,” Mark Chadwell, estate sale attendee, said. “It’s pretty cool.”

Brian Kilpatrick traveled from Caldwell and was also excited to get some of Catalena’s one-of-a-kind items.

“I got a stuffed bobcat,” Kilpatrick said. “We got some little fixtures that he had on his desk, that Sammy had on his desk, and then I bought a little safe that he had in there.”

Both Chadwell, who traveled from Temple, Texas, and Kilpatrick were eyeing items for more than themselves. They wanted things they could pass on to future generations.

“Most of the guns are for my grandson for when he gets older,” Chadwell said.

Auctioneer Buck Buchanan was excited about the estate sale’s turnout and said the items will always carry Catalena’s legacy.

“Sammy was quite a character, very well-known in the area, and it was an opportunity for them to be able to own something that was a part of what he enjoyed in life as far as the western motif of what we’re so famous for here in the state of Texas,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan said another estate sale is coming up soon that will feature some of Catalena’s farm and ranch equipment. A date hasn’t been released but check here for updates.

