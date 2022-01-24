Brazos County home destroyed by early morning fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several people were able to escape a fire that destroyed a north Brazos County home early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of Cherry Bend Circle near Magnolia Drive on the north side of Lake Bryan.

Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joe Warren tells KBTX the cause of the fire is unknown but everyone, including the pets, made it out alive.

One person was taken to a hospital after taking in too much smoke.

The home is a total loss, said Chief Warren.

There was no damage to other structures nearby.

