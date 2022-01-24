Advertisement

Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

New confirmed and probable cases in the Brazos Valley
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This is a current count of COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in the Brazos Valley. On Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 the Texas Department of State Health Services announced they would no longer be reporting active or recovered cases due to the change in quarantine rules. On Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 the Brazos County Health District announced they would no longer report COVID-19 cases at the local level and end their locally-produced COVID-19 dashboard.

But, on Monday Jan. 24, 2022, the health district emailed out a COVID-19 update containing new confirmed and probable cases, local hospital numbers and COVID-19 death data. The email stated they would post COVID-19 updates Monday through Friday, a reversal on what they previously announced.

According to DSHS, a confirmed case is someone who has tested positive through a molecular test that looks for the virus’s genetic material. A probable case is someone who has either tested positive through an antigen test or has a combination of symptoms and a known exposure to someone with COVID-19 without a more likely diagnosis. Adding both probable and confirmed cases is how DSHS calculates total daily cases.

Information used for the Brazos Valley can be found on the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboards.

KBTX’s previous COVID-19 dashboard can be found here. Due to changes in reporting by Brazos County and the State of Texas, it was last updated Jan. 21.

For more information on COVID-19 in the Brazos Valley and Texas:

Editor’s note: KBTX is aware the population percentages for Brazos County add up to 101.8 percent. Population information for Brazos County is sourced directly from the U.S. Census Bureau.

