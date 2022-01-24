Calvert’s DJ Porter shows basketball is more than just a game

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert boys’ basketball team is one of the best in the state, currently ranked 2nd in Class 1A. But there are times when the game becomes bigger than just basketball and Calvert student manager DJ Porter has become the epitome of what this is more than just a game.

DJ is a senior at Calvert High School and has been the basketball team’s student manager for the past few years. He deals with several disabilities and has to take medications daily, but DJ has a big motivation for being the very best team manager.

“I like to help people,” DJ Porter said on what his favorite part of being the team manager is.

“Whatever we need. You know, scoreboard, dressing out, uniforms, washing, we need an extra player to do 3 on 3. He’s that person that gives us that light of energy and it’s wonderful,” explained Calvert head basketball coach Michael Thomas. “It’s a miracle just walking every day you see him,” Thomas added.

DJ has never let his disabilities slow him down. He’s always loved basketball and got to suit up with the team and play in their varsity game against Buckholts.

“I’m just glad he gets to come out here and play,” DJ’s brother and teammate Antonio Porter exclaimed. “He’s just like me. I look at him as another one of us. I mean some people look at him differently, but I just look at him as the same human being as we are,” Antonio added.

“People might see his disability, but he doesn’t. He has no limits,” Thomas chimed in.

“If he can do it we can do it,” Antonio said on his brother’s dedication to basketball.

“It makes you appreciate the little things a lot more,” Thomas said. “For him having those disabilities and not making excuses. There are a lot of our kids that are hurt and injured, maybe cold, and they fight through it because they see DJ is here every day fighting through it, not missing any practices, not missing any school, and persevering through his adversity,” Thomas added.

DJ scored the first points for the Trojans against the Badgers, and it was on an assist from his younger brother Antonio.

“It means a lot to me because I know my brother really wants to play basketball, and he got the chance to come out here and play basketball and score, it means a lot. I love him. I love him,” Antonio said.

DJ did more than just score the first basket. He finished with 12 points and had a steal in Calvert’s 90-27 win over Buckholts, but he proved it’s more than just a game.

