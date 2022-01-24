Advertisement

Judge: Jurors can see Fla. school shooter’s Instagram photos

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., following a deadly shooting at the school.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge says the gunman who killed 17 at a Florida high school four years ago had no expectation of privacy when he posted disturbing photographs to a public Instagram account before his rampage.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said at a Monday hearing that Nikolas Cruz wanted others to see photographs he posted of himself with guns.

She said the jurors who will decide whether he is executed for the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland can see them.

Cruz’s attorneys had argued that investigators’ seizure of the photos violated his privacy rights.

Jury selection for Cruz’s penalty trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 21.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rece Norton and Logan Collins
College Station police arrest two suspected drug dealers
Image courtesy: Chilifest
Chilifest 2022 lineup announced
This home in the 2200 block of Cherry Bend Circle in north Brazos County was destroyed by a...
Brazos County home destroyed by early morning fire
A local man who was labeled as one of Brazos County Crime Stoppers “Most Wanted” was found and...
Wanted man arrested at Navasota home
It was a packed parking lot as over 200 people bid for some of Sammy Catalena's one-of-a-kind...
More than 200 items featured in Sammy Catalena’s estate sale

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Sarah Palin COVID-19 tests delay libel trial against NY Times
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Dow drops 1,000 points as markets extend slide in 2022
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
Amid Russia tensions, NATO ponders deterrence; US said to be considering options
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed