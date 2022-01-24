Midway family turning to faith to get them through after home destroyed by fire

MIDWAY, Texas (KBTX) - A Madison County family is working to get their life back on track after a fire destroyed their home a little over two weeks ago. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but bad wiring is suspected to be the cause. Firefighters say the home is a complete loss.

Ash and rubble are all that remain at the home Tabitha Kemp shared with her boyfriend and veteran in the small town in Midway. Like many Americans, she is living paycheck to paycheck and now is struggling to replace everything the fire destroyed. Kemp cleans homes for a living and is unable to work at the moment because all her supplies and clothing were destroyed in the fire.

Even though the place she has called home for the last two years is a total loss, Kemp knows everything will be okay because of the items that survived the flames. Two Bibles, one from her living room and one from her bedroom.

“I felt like it was a message that needed to be delivered right now because even though the devil comes in, destroys everything, I feel like His word is still there for us,” said Kemp. “No matter what happens in your life or what happens anytime, as long as you keep the faith, you’re gonna see it through.”

Shelia Carlow, Kemps’s long-time friend, says other friends and community members are doing what they can to help her get back on her feet.

“Once you see her and talk to her for a second, you’ll understand she’s sweet and needs help,” said Carlow.

Both Kemp and Carlow say even though things may look gloomy and dreary right now; the two charred Bibles give them hope.

“That just shows that God’s with us, we just gotta keep our faith and stay strong and believe that everything is going to be ok,” said Carlow.

To visit the GoFundMe page, click here.

You can also donate by CashApp at $TabithaFairhurst

