MONDAY: Expect a slow, cold, drippy rain

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Much needed rain is set to fall across the Brazos Valley throughout the day Monday. From sunrise to near sunset, plan on widespread, light-to-moderate rain. Severe weather is not expected with this round of wet weather.

THE SET-UP

The next weather maker to swing across Texas will do so slowly Monday and finally bypass the state Tuesday. While that is happening in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, an area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico near South Texas before moving along the coast Monday. With the Brazos Valley and Southeast Texas falling on the northside of this low, overcast skies and drippy weather is likely through much of the day. By the time this low’s center is passing Houston and Beaumont, rain chances will start to come to an end from west to east during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

CHECK INTERACTIVE RADAR BEFORE STEPPING OUT MONDAY WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

WHAT TO EXPECT

Cold, generally light, occasionally moderate, widespread rainfall. The first rain of the day will move in from the southwest between 3 am and 6 am Monday. After an on/off rainfall for most of the day, clearing from west to east should begin between 2 pm and 4 pm. Due to the clouds and drippy weather, temperatures are only expected to reach 50° or so by the afternoon hours.

Drive to work/school: Scattered rain will be falling for those along and west of Highway 6. Drier, overcast skies are possible east of the Navasota River, but if so, that will change by 9-10 am at the latest.

Midday : Widespread, scattered showers. A stray rumble is not ruled out between the morning and early afternoon hours, but that should be the exception rather than the rule. Severe weather is not in the cards for Monday.

End of Business / Drive Home : Rain will end from west to east, starting mid-to-late afternoon. By 5 pm, drier skies are possible for those west of Highway 6 while the rain will likely be ongoing for those east of the highway and Navasota River.

End of this Rain: The tail end of this round of soggy weather should be clearing I-45 and the far eastern reaches of the Brazos Valley between 6 pm and 8 pm.

HOW MUCH RAIN IS EXPECTED?

Anywhere from 0.25″ to 0.75″ is slated to fall over the Brazos Valley Monday. Localized pockets of 1.0″ or so are not ruled out. Rainfall rates will be slow enough to keep flood concerns at bay, however, some very minor ponding could occur along curbs after a steadier rain passes through. This will be a slow, soaking rainfall that a dry ground will be able to drink up.

While this is beneficial, more rain will be needed. In order to eliminate dry and drought conditions across the Brazos Valley, 3″ to 6″ of rain is needed over the next four weeks.

Complete details are provided in the video above.

