Advertisement

Pfizer CEO hopes COVID vaccines become annual doses like flu shots

In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in...
In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, file)(Virginia Mayo | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The COVID-19 vaccine could eventually become a yearly shot like the flu vaccine – at least, that is the hope of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

In an interview with an Israeli news outlet published Jan. 22, Bourla said he wants people to receive an annual COVID-19 vaccine instead of getting a booster every several months.

Bourla said it would be easier to convince people to get vaccinated that way.

“Once a year, it is easier to convince people to do it. It is easier for people to remember. From a public health situation, it is an ideal solution,” he told The Times of Israel.

Right now, Pfizer is looking to create a vaccine that protects against omicron and other variants.

Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are effective against omicron, at least among people who received booster shots.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Rece Norton and Logan Collins
College Station police arrest two suspected drug dealers
Image courtesy: Chilifest
Chilifest 2022 lineup announced
This home in the 2200 block of Cherry Bend Circle in north Brazos County was destroyed by a...
Brazos County home destroyed by early morning fire
A local man who was labeled as one of Brazos County Crime Stoppers “Most Wanted” was found and...
Wanted man arrested at Navasota home
It was a packed parking lot as over 200 people bid for some of Sammy Catalena's one-of-a-kind...
More than 200 items featured in Sammy Catalena’s estate sale

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutor: 3 officers stood by as Chauvin killed Floyd
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Dow drops 1,000 points as markets extend their slide in 2022
A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after six people were found dead.
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had gunshot wounds
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Sarah Palin COVID-19 tests delay libel trial against NY Times