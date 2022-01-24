Texas A&M Men No. 7, Women No. 10 in USTFCCCA Rating Index

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s team rank in the top 10 in the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association week one rating index, USTFCCCA announced on Monday. The Aggies are No. 7 in the men’s rankings and No. 10 on the women’s list.

The men’s team has nine event marks in the top 25, including five in the top 10 according to TFRRS.com. Brandon Miller, a Bowerman preseason watch list member, leads the nation in the 800m at a time of 1:47.48. Miller, along with Chevannie Hanson, Omajuwa Etiwe and Emmanuel Bamidele rank as the NCAA’s fourth best 4x400m relay.

High jumpers, Jake Lamberth, Carter Bajoit and Mason Corbin each sit in the top 10. Lamberth leads the trio at No. 5 with a season best clearance of 7-1.75/2.18m, while Bajoit and Corbin are No. 9 at 7-1.5/2.17m.

The women’s team has 12 event marks in the top 25, including six in the top 15. Lamara Distin holds an NCAA-leading high jump clearance of 6-2/1.88m. The 4x400m group of Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Charokee Young and Laila Owens has clocked a season best 3:32.94, which ranks No. 4 in the NCAA.

Owens, Robinson-Jones, Zhane Smith and Deborah Acquah each rank in the top 15 in their respective events. Acquah is No. 4 in long jump (21-2.75/6.47m), Smith is No. 10 in the 60m (7.29), Owens No. 12 in the 200m (23.57) and Robinson-Jones is No. 15 in the 400m (53.34).

Regionally in the south central rankings, the men’s team is No. 2 and women’s team is No. 3.

