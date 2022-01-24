Advertisement

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Nina Bowser.

By Cliff Wallace
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Nina is an EMT with Signature Care ER in College Station.

One of the most driven and caring individuals you will ever meet, Nina puts the needs of her patients first, and Is a favorite among her coworkers because of her attitude and dedication.

We salute this week’s First Responder Nina Bowser.

The First Responder Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

