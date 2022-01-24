Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Brenham Police Department honors three officers

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Sgt. Klehm, Detective Mertz, and Cpl. Ha.

The three Brenham Police Department officers were recognized in front of the City of Brenham’s City Council for their service by Chief Parker. Klehm and Mertz received a Chief’s Commendation Award for their diligent, thorough and hard work while assisting other agencies with bringing a suspect to justice. Ha received recognition for being voted among his peers as Officer of the Year 2021.

It was a big day for several Officers today! Below you will see Sgt. Klehm, Detective Mertz, and Cpl. Ha, who were...

Posted by Brenham Police Department on Thursday, January 20, 2022

