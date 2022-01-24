Treat of the Day: Brenham Police Department honors three officers
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Sgt. Klehm, Detective Mertz, and Cpl. Ha.
The three Brenham Police Department officers were recognized in front of the City of Brenham’s City Council for their service by Chief Parker. Klehm and Mertz received a Chief’s Commendation Award for their diligent, thorough and hard work while assisting other agencies with bringing a suspect to justice. Ha received recognition for being voted among his peers as Officer of the Year 2021.
