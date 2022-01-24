Advertisement

Wanted man arrested at Navasota home

A local man who was labeled as one of Brazos County Crime Stoppers “Most Wanted” was found and arrested last week at a home in Navasota.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A local man who was labeled as one of Brazos County Crime Stoppers “Most Wanted” was found and arrested last week at a home in Navasota, KBTX has confirmed.

On January 11, Brazos County Crime Stoppers said Jesse Cantu, 29, had multiple warrants for his arrest from several law enforcement agencies. In their announcement, the organization said Cantu could be in the Millican, Bryan, and Huntsville area and was known to be involved in narcotics.

On the evening of January 19, law enforcement surrounded a home on FM 379 and West Virginia Street in Navasota and executed a search warrant.

A spokesman for DPS tells KBTX Cantu was taken into custody by troopers at the home with the assistance of Navasota police.

“He had 2 felony warrants for Possession of Controlled Substance and misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana,” said Sgt. Justin Ruiz.

Additional details of the charges were not immediately available, but online jail records show Cantu has been in the Brazos County Detention Center five times in the past seven years. He was arrested in 2017 for allegedly taking money from a Northgate bar

