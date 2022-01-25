Bennett, Four Professional Aggies Set For Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett, along with A&M professionals Adri Arnaus, Nacho Elvira, Andrea Pavan and Johannes Veerman, are set to compete in the PGA European Tour’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at the iconic Emirates Golf Club from Thursday through Sunday.

Bennett earned an exemption to the tournament after finishing atop the PGA TOUR University’s Velocity Global Ranking in November. The Madisonville, Texas, native has recorded two top-three finishes this season, and has shot par-or-better in all nine rounds of stroke play.

Bennett won three times last year, and compiled the second-lowest season average (70.53) in program history en route to being named a PING First Team All-American. His PGA TOUR University record includes seven top-five finishes.

Television coverage of the tournament can be seen on the Golf Channel for all four rounds. Coverage runs from 1:30-7:30 a.m. CT on Thursday and Friday and 1-7 a.m. CT on Saturday and Sunday.

Live scoring of the tournament can be found on www.europeantour.com.

