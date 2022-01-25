Advertisement

Bennett, Four Professional Aggies Set For Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett, along with A&M professionals Adri Arnaus, Nacho Elvira, Andrea Pavan and Johannes Veerman, are set to compete in the PGA European Tour’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at the iconic Emirates Golf Club from Thursday through Sunday.

Bennett earned an exemption to the tournament after finishing atop the PGA TOUR University’s Velocity Global Ranking in November. The Madisonville, Texas, native has recorded two top-three finishes this season, and has shot par-or-better in all nine rounds of stroke play.

Bennett won three times last year, and compiled the second-lowest season average (70.53) in program history en route to being named a PING First Team All-American. His PGA TOUR University record includes seven top-five finishes.

Television coverage of the tournament can be seen on the Golf Channel for all four rounds. Coverage runs from 1:30-7:30 a.m. CT on Thursday and Friday and 1-7 a.m. CT on Saturday and Sunday.

Live scoring of the tournament can be found on www.europeantour.com.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).

Most Read

College Station police say they received two reports of crimes they call ‘bank jugging’ last...
College Station police warn of ‘bank jugging’ crimes
A local man who was labeled as one of Brazos County Crime Stoppers “Most Wanted” was found and...
Wanted man arrested at Navasota home
Rece Norton and Logan Collins
College Station police arrest two suspected drug dealers
Tai Lee and his co-owners Paul and Jeanne Kahl at Paolo's Italian Kitchen are selling a book...
BCS restaurants raising awareness for Rett Syndrome through sale of new book
A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those who broke into...
Brenham police looking for restaurant burglary suspects

Latest News

Brett Berg, Kyle Trejo, Nathaniel Acevedo, and Logan Chamberlain after winning the National...
Aggies win National College Cornhole Team Championship
Madisonville Lady Mustang Basketball
Lady Mustangs hold Robinson scoreless in 2nd quarter and cruise to 49-26 victory
Madisonville Mustangs beat No. 9 Connally 62-60 Friday night at Mustang Gym in the District...
Madisonville Mustangs remain perfect in district play with 63-39 win over Robinson
Madisonville Mustangs remain perfect in district play with 63-39 win over Robinson
Madisonville Mustangs remain perfect in district play with 63-39 win over Robinson