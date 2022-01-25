Beware the backlog this tax season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tax filing season opens on Monday, Jan. 24, and the IRS is already struggling to keep up.

Jonathan Jones with Bottom Line Bookkeeping joined First News at Four to clear up any questions about this time of the year. Like everyone else, the IRS is dealing with a global pandemic. According to Jones, there’s still a backlog from 2020. The best thing for people to do is file early. Filing electronically with direct deposit and avoiding a paper tax return is also more important than ever this year to avoid refund delays.

Anyone who needs a tax refund quickly, should not file on paper, instead use software, a trusted tax professional or Free File on IRS.gov.

The IRS also encourages caution to those who received a third Economic Impact Payment or advance Child Tax Credit in 2021. Taxpayers should ensure the amounts they’ve received are entered correctly on the tax return. Incorrect entries when reporting these payments mean the IRS will need to further review the tax return, creating an extensive delay.

To help taxpayers, the IRS is mailing special letters about the stimulus payments and advance Child Tax Credit payment amounts. People can also check the amount of their payments in their Online Account available on IRS.gov.

According to Jones, the best case scenario if someone does everything accurately and electronically is that they will get their refund within two to three weeks.

