Brazos County Health District leadership shares more on operational changes during pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Health officials in Brazos County are hoping state data will keep you and your family informed on what COVID-19 is doing in our community.

Friday the Brazos County Health District announced they will stop reporting data locally. The Brazos County Health District says they are still working on understanding COVID in the community but their efforts will look different.

“We were funded a few months back with a workforce development grant that will allow us to expand services. We were having to use those staff that we hired with the workforce development grant to help us with the surge in COVID cases,” said Santos Navarrette, Brazos County Health District Director.

He said they were falling behind trying to keep track of COVID cases. The decision to rely on state supplied data should help them expand services like immunization hours, physicals for student athletes, driver physicals and more.

“We’re looking at partnering with the College of Medicine with establishing a women’s health program. Specifically in doing breast exams and pap smears. Doing that in the future but also expanding travel health immunizations to those that are going abroad,” said Navarrette.

Following the health district’s announcement, many in the community voiced their concerns with the change.

“This decision to not report the local data from the local sources starting today was a carefully considered management decision based on the fact that we weren’t getting all the data from all the various clinics that were doing testing in a real-time way,” said John Nichols, Vice Chairman for the health district.

While the local dashboard is no longer being updated, Navarrette and Nichols said information from the DSHS site and the health district can still be found online.

“We are still staying focused on COVID, there’ll be a daily update,” said Nichols.

“We also have a one pager on there now that will give the number of cases. The deaths, the hospitalizations, the tests that have been administered so that will.... Be readily available for the community,” said Navarrette.

The health district said some of their new programs will start in the coming weeks and months. They also said funding for COVID is expected to last until March of next year.

