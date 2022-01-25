Brenham police looking for restaurant burglary suspects

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The following post comes from the Brenham Police Department:

“The Brenham & Washington County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000.00 cash reward (each individual) for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for a Burglary of a Building. On January 20th, 2022 Brenham Police officers were dispatched to Andrea’s Taco Shop located at 1102 N. Park Street in reference to a burglary. Employees arrived at the store and discovered forced entry was made into the building and items missing. Surveillance footage revealed the suspects entered the building at 4:19 a.m. on the same date and are seen rummaging around inside the restaurant. Attached are still images from the surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on the identity of any of the suspects is urged to call the Brenham & Washington County Crime Stoppers at 979.836-TIPS(8477) and/or Criminal Investigation Division Sergeant Jason Derrick at 979.337.7328. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.”

