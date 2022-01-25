Bryan ISD wants help naming new campus, transportation facility

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You could choose the name of Bryan ISD’s next intermediate school or maintenance and transportation facility!

The district is accepting suggestions now through Jan. 30. You have to fill out an online form here. The district wants you to send in a written one to two paragraph statement, no longer than 250 words, sharing biographical or historical data and the reason you are suggesting the name.

Per Bryan ISD Board of Trustees policy, the name must honor an individual who has made a significant contribution to the school district, the local community, the state, or the nation; and reflect the ideals and high standards of Bryan ISD. For the new intermediate school specifically, since it is a campus, the district said the name must also honor a deceased, distinguished Texan.

What's the Name?!? YOU can suggest a name for Bryan ISD's new intermediate school 🏫 & maintenance 🛠️ / transportation... Posted by Bryan ISD on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

The new intermediate school and maintenance and transportation facility were approved by voters as part of the 2020 Bond.

