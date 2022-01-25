College Station police warn of ‘bank jugging’ crimes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they received two reports of crimes they call ‘bank jugging’ last week.

Bank jugging is a term used to describe suspects who sit in a bank parking lot and watch customers go in and out of the bank. The suspects then follow the customers they believe are in possession of cash and look for an opportunity to burglarize their vehicles or rob them directly. Police say the thieves most frequently target customers carrying bank bags, bank envelopes, and coin boxes.

Last Friday, police responded to two of these crimes involving an SUV.

College Station police say they happened around noon. The suspect or suspects followed people from two separate banks to their targets’ next shopping location where the victims’ cars were quickly burglarized, taking cash.

If you have information for the police call 979-764-3600.

Click on the post below to learn more about how you can protect yourself at the bank when leaving with cash.

First two “bank juggings” of the year occurred Friday around noon — This pictured SUV followed people from two separate banks to their targets’ next shopping locations where the victims’ cars were quickly burglarized, taking cash. If you have any information, call (979) 764-3600. https://t.co/HjdwOzpbOg pic.twitter.com/LBETEru0UK — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) January 25, 2022

