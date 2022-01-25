Advertisement

Crews start demolition on old College Station City Hall

College Station City Hall demolished
College Station City Hall demolished(KBTX)
By Hope Merritt and Fallon Appleton
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Crews began demolition on the exterior of the old College Station City Hall Tuesday morning.

College Station City Manager Bryan Woods said he’s excited to see this stage of construction begin.

“Today is a big day. They’ve got the excavator out there and they are taking down the ceilings and walls. They’re right in the old council chambers, so it’s pretty exciting. This is real progress,” said Woods.

Demo begins on the old City of College Station - Government City Hall. Tune in to KBTX Media at News 3 at Noon for a live look at the progress!

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

After about six weeks of demolition and cleanup, officials say the site will be cleared and ready to start the next phase of the project.

“We want to have the green area done so people can come out and use it. We’re hoping to have a a lot of fun game days on the space in the fall,” Woods said.

Woods says that he is confident that the green space will be open by the fall.

