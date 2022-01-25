DENSE FOG ADVISORY issued ahead of Tuesday morning’s commute

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a DENSE FOG ADVISORY for the following counties through Tuesday morning:

Milam • Robertson • Leon Counties until 6am

Lee County until 10am

Monday’s slow, soaking rainfall has created a saturated ground across the Brazos Valley. As the night continues, more counties are likely to be added to this list of advisories. PinPoint Forecast shows the potential for lower visibilities and foggy conditions to lift from north to southwest between 6am and 9am.

⚠️𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: 𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗚 𝗔𝗗𝗩𝗜𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗬 has been added for

• Milam • Robertson • Leon Counties until (at least) 6am Tuesday.



This joins Lee County which has an expiration of 10am. More counties likely added through the overnight hours pic.twitter.com/XHCpQSeyzD — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) January 25, 2022

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibility will be reduced to less than one-quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you.

