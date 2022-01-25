Advertisement

DENSE FOG ADVISORY issued ahead of Tuesday morning’s commute

Visibility expected at or below 1/4 mile through 8-10am
Dense Fog Advisories have been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley, along with areas of Texas
Dense Fog Advisories have been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley, along with areas of Texas up and down I-35(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a DENSE FOG ADVISORY for the following counties through Tuesday morning:

  • Milam • Robertson • Leon Counties until 6am
  • Lee County until 10am

Monday’s slow, soaking rainfall has created a saturated ground across the Brazos Valley. As the night continues, more counties are likely to be added to this list of advisories. PinPoint Forecast shows the potential for lower visibilities and foggy conditions to lift from north to southwest between 6am and 9am.

