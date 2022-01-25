Advertisement

‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Officials in Maine say a public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street carrying his own severed arm.

The Sun Journal reported that the man’s arm was cut off near the shoulder Friday in an apparent workplace accident.

The leader of public works in Lewiston says it “had to be divine intervention” that two workers sanding sidewalks nearby happened to be trained in the use of tourniquets.

The man is expected to survive. It is unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rece Norton and Logan Collins
College Station police arrest two suspected drug dealers
Image courtesy: Chilifest
Chilifest 2022 lineup announced
A local man who was labeled as one of Brazos County Crime Stoppers “Most Wanted” was found and...
Wanted man arrested at Navasota home
This home in the 2200 block of Cherry Bend Circle in north Brazos County was destroyed by a...
Brazos County home destroyed by early morning fire
Texas DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37.
Texas DPS Special Agent killed in the line of duty

Latest News

Sansom and his team studied over 1,100 people from the greater Houston area and their responses...
Texas A&M study finds repeated exposure to disasters negatively impacts mental health
A public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street...
Public works crew helps Maine man with severed arm
Texas A&M study finds repeated exposure to disasters negatively impacts mental health
Texas A&M study finds repeated exposure to disasters negatively impacts mental health
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed