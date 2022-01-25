Advertisement

Elton John’s tour dates postponed after he tests positive for COVID-19

Elton John performs during the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022,...
Elton John performs during the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. John has tested positive for COVID-19 and is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms.(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Elton John has postponed two dates on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour in Dallas Tuesday and Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, the American Airlines Center in Dallas reported.

The venue said John, who has been vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and should be able to resume his farewell tour soon.

The shows in Dallas will be rescheduled, and fans should hold on to their tickets.

Elton John’s farewell tour is set to conclude in 2023 in Australia, his website said, after a tour spanning continents and years.

His farewell tour was launched in 2018 but was delayed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The Dallas Morning News said the Dallas tour dates had been previously postponed in 2020.

John said he is retiring after the farewell tour to “dedicate more time to raising my children.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say they received two reports of crimes they call ‘bank jugging’ last...
College Station police warn of ‘bank jugging’ crimes
A local man who was labeled as one of Brazos County Crime Stoppers “Most Wanted” was found and...
Wanted man arrested at Navasota home
Rece Norton and Logan Collins
College Station police arrest two suspected drug dealers
Tai Lee and his co-owners Paul and Jeanne Kahl at Paolo's Italian Kitchen are selling a book...
BCS restaurants raising awareness for Rett Syndrome through sale of new book
A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those who broke into...
Brenham police looking for restaurant burglary suspects

Latest News

A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant saved a toddler who had stopped breathing.
Dramatic bodycam video shows LAPD sergeant revive toddler
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 1/25
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 1/25
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday.
Pfizer begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, foreground right, reads a statement...
US court upholds conviction of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’
Bryan ISD wants help naming new campus, transportation facility