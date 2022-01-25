Lady Mustangs hold Robinson scoreless in 2nd quarter and cruise to 49-26 victory

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Lady Mustangs got 21 points from Kayla Dickey and improved to 2-0 in District 18-4A play following a 49-26 win over Robinson.

The Rocketts were unable to score a single point in the second point while the Lady Mustangs scored 16 and cruised to its second district win.

Madisonville will host La Vega on Friday with tipoff set for 6pm.

