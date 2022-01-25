Advertisement

Lady Mustangs hold Robinson scoreless in 2nd quarter and cruise to 49-26 victory

Madisonville Lady Mustang Basketball
Madisonville Lady Mustang Basketball(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Lady Mustangs got 21 points from Kayla Dickey and improved to 2-0 in District 18-4A play following a 49-26 win over Robinson.

The Rocketts were unable to score a single point in the second point while the Lady Mustangs scored 16 and cruised to its second district win.

Madisonville will host La Vega on Friday with tipoff set for 6pm.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rece Norton and Logan Collins
College Station police arrest two suspected drug dealers
Image courtesy: Chilifest
Chilifest 2022 lineup announced
A local man who was labeled as one of Brazos County Crime Stoppers “Most Wanted” was found and...
Wanted man arrested at Navasota home
This home in the 2200 block of Cherry Bend Circle in north Brazos County was destroyed by a...
Brazos County home destroyed by early morning fire
Texas DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37.
Texas DPS Special Agent killed in the line of duty

Latest News

Madisonville Mustangs beat No. 9 Connally 62-60 Friday night at Mustang Gym in the District...
Madisonville Mustangs remain perfect in district play with 63-39 win over Robinson
Anderson’s Morgan Orman qualifies for semifinals at Fort Worth Pro Rodeo Tournament
Anderson’s Morgan Orman qualifies for semifinals at Fort Worth Pro Rodeo Tournament
Trio of Brazos Christian swimmers are headed to state
Trio of Brazos Christian swimmers are headed to state
Brazos Christian's Cara Beth Coleman, Sydney Goen, and Julia Gay at the University of Houston...
Trio of Brazos Christian swimmers are headed to state