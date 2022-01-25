Madeline’s Table is now open and serving up home cooking in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Madeline’s Table is a new restaurant in Franklin that aims to give guests the experience and taste of grandma’s house. Owner Rena Frank is honoring the legacy of her step-grandmother, Madeline, with this new venture and is using recipes passed down from family and friends.

“I’m most excited about feeding people, putting my passion out there,” said Frank. “I love cooking, I’ve always loved cooking. I love feeding people. I love gathering people together.”

Her goal is to utilize ingredients from Robertson County. She is currently doing so with meat from Voss Cattle Company.

Tom Voss, who owns Voss Cattle Company, says it’s very exciting working with Madeline’s Table.

The menu at Madeline’s Table features lollipop chicken legs, a brunch buffet, and more.

Additionally, there will be rotating items on the purple plate special like cabbage rolls & sausage, and the Elvis Burger.

Madeline’s Table is open Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s located at 2435 FM1644 in Franklin.

