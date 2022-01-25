Madisonville Mustangs remain perfect in district play with 63-39 win over Robinson

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs used a big 2nd half to extend a 6 point halftime lead into a 24 point win Monday night following a 63-39 win over the Robinson Rockets at Mustang Gym.

The Mustangs will step back on the court Friday when they will host 12th ranked LaVega. Tipoff is set for 7:30pm.

