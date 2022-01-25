Advertisement

Monday brought a slow, soaking, needed rain...but was it enough?

Puddles returned to the Brazos Valley!
Rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley Monday, as of 9pm
Rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley Monday, as of 9pm
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in 37 days, measurable rain fell across the Brazos Valley. Bryan-College Station officially picked up just over 0.40″ of an inch of rain, while parts of the Eastern Brazos Valley along I-45 managed to soak in at or just over 0.75″. In fact, this is the 6th wettest January 24th Bryan-College Station has experienced since 1952 when weather records began as Easterwood Airport.

WAS MONDAY’S RAIN ENOUGH TO DENT THE DROUGHT AND EASE FIRE CONCERNS?

Short answer: no. In fact, Madison County officially put a Burn Ban into effect while light rain was falling outside.

This slow, soaking rain was largely needed and appreciated by many, but is a literal drop in the bucket for what it will take to ease abnormally dry and drought conditions across the Brazos Valley. According to NOAA, 3″ to 6″ of rainfall is needed over the next four weeks to alleviate these conditions. Monday was a start, but weather events need to keep rolling across Texas for the situation to get better ahead of spring.

Monday's rainfall laid over the most recent Drought Monitor released for the Brazos Valley
Monday's rainfall laid over the most recent Drought Monitor released for the Brazos Valley

RAINFALL TOTALS

  • College Station (Easterwood Airport): 0.42″
  • Bryan (Coulter Field): 0.49″
  • South Bryan: 0.45″
  • Cameron: 0.35″
  • Hearne: 0.21″
  • Centerville: 0.56″
  • Caldwell: 0.23″
  • Giddings: 0.10″
  • Madisonville: 0.74″
  • Huntsville: 0.80″
  • Anderson: 0.48″
  • Coldspring: 0.31″
  • Conroe: 0.54″
  • Hempstead: 0.50″
  • Bellville: 0.34″
  • Brenham: 0.31″
  • Flynn: 0.60″
  • Carlos: 0.48″
  • Northwest Brazos County: 0.75″
  • South College Station (Carter’s Crossing): 0.40″
  • Southeast College Station (Lick Creek Park): 0.31″
  • Flo: 1.0″
  • Kurten: 1.2″
  • Snook: 0.25″
  • North Zulch: 0.63″

Have a rainfall total you would like to report? Email it to the PinPoint Weather Team: weather@kbtx.com

