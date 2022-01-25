Advertisement

No injuries after small truck crashes on Highway 6 in southern Brazos County

By Clay Falls
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Near Millican, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety is investigating an accident that caused a big backup on Highway 6 during the morning and early afternoon.

Northbound Highway 6 traffic was at a crawl after a small truck crashed into the concrete barrier.

This happened just north of the Millican exit. DPS said no one was injured and no other vehicles were involved. It was one of several crashes on a wet Highway 6 Monday.

