OPAS offers discounted $25 tickets to two upcoming musicals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For one day only, MSC OPAS is offering discounted $25 tickets to two popular musicals coming to College Station.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, OPAS will have a limited number of $25 tickets available to all performances for the upcoming musicals “BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical” and “RENT – 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour.”

“These limited time, special offer tickets are available for Rear Orchestra and Mezzanine seats in Rudder Auditorium with special promotional code $25TICKETS,” stated a press release from OPAS.

To take advantage of the offer, call the MSC Box Office during regular business hours at (979) 845-1234, or buy online with the promotional code “$25TICKETS” at www.MSCOPAS.org.

The special deal ends at midnight Tuesday, Jan. 25. Please limit four tickets per offer. Not valid for tickets already purchased.

More information about these musicals follows:

BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical

February 4 & 5, 2022 • Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M University BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song, “Beautiful.” With a book by Tony and Academy Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Josh Prince, BEAUTIFUL took home two 2014 Tony Awards and a 2015 Grammy Award.

RENT – 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour

February 16 & 17, 2022 • Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M University For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson’s RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical – it’s a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT has become a part of us forever. Whether you’ve never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can’t miss it this time around – the 25th Anniversary “Farewell Season of Love” is your final chance to experience this celebrated touring production.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.