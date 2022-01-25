Somerville family sees delays from Social Security Administration after mother’s passing without will

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Impacts from the COVID pandemic continue to hit almost every aspect of life. A Somerville family is seeing delays getting social security benefits updated after their loved one passed away.

Lashea Burns is still coming to terms with her mother’s death.

“Horrible, my mom passed away unexpectedly,” said Burns of Houston.

Her mother Essie died on Jan. 3 and didn’t have a will in her name. Burns’ brother Trevor is autistic and also relies on Social Security income. They’ve had to contact Social Security to update his checks and work on getting access to their mom’s bank account. It took the family weeks to get a phone interview for her dad with Social Security.

“We finally got that taken care of so it was a weight lifted off our shoulders and my father’s shoulders and it was just a lot,” said Burns.

But they are facing more hurdles with Essie not having a will.

“Estate planning is really important because it’s not something you’re doing for yourself but its’s something you’re doing for your family and those you care about after you pass away,” said Matt Doss, an Attorney with Youngkin & Doss Law Firm.

Doss works in estate planning and said a will is something everyone should have.

“If you don’t have a will and you pass away then you have to go through an administration, and the court has to appoint someone, whether in the family or someone else, to come in and decide how to divide up your estate. It takes away some control,” said Doss.

It’s control Lashea and her family are fighting to get back.

“Just make sure that you have everything in place before someone passes away because it’s hard as hell to try to figure it out once they’re not here... I know people don’t want to talk about it because it’s a morbid situation with a loved one passing, but make sure your parents or someone that you know that’s sick has a will,” Burns said.

The Social Security Administration says they expect a return to office for most of their employees on March 30. The social security office in Bryan is open but by appointment only. They are located at 2120 West Briargate Drive in Bryan. The number listed for the office is 1-866-568-9428.

The Social Security Administration sent KBTX this response:

Dependent on the course of the pandemic, we will continue with our reentry for most employees on March 30. This date allows us to ensure that the necessary measures are in place to keep our employees and the public safe, is consistent with our union agreements, and gives us time to provide notice to our employees. We anticipate that field offices will restore increased in-person service to the public, without an appointment, in early April. As we expand in-person availability, we strongly encourage the public to continue to go online, call us for help, and schedule appointments in advance. Customers who walk in without appointments may encounter delays.

We continue to offer multiple ways to get in touch with us. If people have access to a computer, we encourage them to visit us online at ssa.gov as most of our services can be conducted online. If they do not have easy access to a computer, they can call us on our National 800 number or at their local office. If they have a critical issue that cannot be addressed through these channels, we continue to offer in office, in-person service by appointment for limited, critical needs.

We cannot comment on this case due to privacy concerns.

-Sarah Schultz-Lackey, Dallas Public Affairs, Social Security Administration

Delays during the pandemic. A Somerville family is facing frustrations trying to get Social Security checks updated for their disabled brother after their mom died. They are also facing legal hurdles since she didn’t have a will. @hfallskbtx @TVsMichaelOder @KBTXRusty @KBTXKarla pic.twitter.com/hkS77FIm6E — Clay Falls (@ClayFalls) January 25, 2022

