Texas A&M men look to snap 2 game skid Wednesday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team heads to Baton Rouge to square off against No. 19 LSU on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Trends and Notables

Texas A&M enters the game with a 15-4 (4-2 SEC) ledger. The Aggies are looking to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Tigers, with their last win coming in 2017. A&M’s stifling defense has been a nuisance to opposing offenses as it ranks fifth nationally in steals per game at 10.8, and sixth in turnovers forced at 18.4.

Last Time Out

The Aggies battled but ultimately fell to Arkansas, 76-73, in overtime Saturday night. Despite trailing by as many as 16 in the first half, the Aggies closed down the final 5:23 on a 10-3 run to enter halftime down 33-29. The Aggies continued to battle in the second half and forced overtime as Hassan Diarra hit a 3-pointer with 9.1 remaining. A&M shot 95% from the charity stripe, hitting 19 of its 20 attempts. The Aggies recorded nine blocks, tying their season high previously set in the first matchup against the Razorbacks on Jan. 8. Wade Taylor IV scored a season-high 26 points and was 5-of-8 from 3-point range. His 26 points were the most by a freshman against a conference opponent since TJ Starks had 26 against Alabama in the SEC Tournament on March 6, 2018. Tyrece Radford hauled in a season-high 11 rebounds. Quenton Jackson swatted four shots, matching his career high of four blocks set against Dallas Christian on Dec. 27. Jackson added 13 points and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Scouting the Aggies

A leading candidate for the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, Jackson tops the team in scoring at 12.6 per contest. Coleman ranks second at 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. In SEC games only, HCIII is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder at 16.0 and 6.2 respectively. Radford, who is returning to his hometown of Baton Rouge, is the team’s leading rebounder at 5.7 per game.

Scouting LSU

LSU looks to end a three-game skid and are 15-4 (3-4 SEC) on the season. The Tigers are led by Tari Eason, who averages a team-high 16.0 points and adds 7.1 rebounds. Darius Days is the team’s leading rebounder at 7.3 and is averaging 13.1 points per game.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Roy Philpott and Mark Wise on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices. Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

