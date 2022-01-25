Trio of Brazos Christian swimmers are headed to state

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Three members of the Brazos Christian Eagles’ swim team are headed to the TAPPS Division III State Championships after qualifying at the Regional Championships Saturday at the University of Houston.

Cara Beth Coleman, Sydney Goen, and Julia Gay will be representing the Eagles at the state meet on February 7th at the Bill Walker Pool in San Antonio. Gay is a freshman and placed first in both the 200 yard individual medley (2:13.27) and 100 yard butterfly (1:00.50). Coleman placed 5th in the 100 yard backstroke (1:15.04), and Goen placed 7th in the 100 yard freestyle (1:09.23).

