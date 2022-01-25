US troops on alert for deployment amid growing concerns that Russia may invade Ukraine

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The U.S. is placing several thousand troops on alert for possible deployment to Eastern Europe amid concerns that Russia may invade Ukraine.

KBTX’s Chief White House correspondent Jon Decker joined First News at Four, weighing in on the matter. He believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin “sees the map [of Russia] the way it existed under the Soviet Union” which is why he has been threatening Ukraine for some time.

There is still a possibility for a diplomatic solution though as talks continue between the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

