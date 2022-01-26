Advertisement

A&M Consolidated gets home win over Brenham

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beat Brenham 60-39 Tuesday night in a district 19-5A game at Tiger Gym. Ziyan Ali led Consol in scoring 16 points. The Tigers are 19-7 on the season and 8-2 in district play.

A&M Consolidated will be back in action January 28 taking on College Station. Brenham will return to action February 1 to host College Station.

