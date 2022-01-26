College Station Lady Cougars suffer shutout loss to Consolidated 2-0
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars lost to the A&M Consolidated Tigers Tuesday evening 2-0 at Cougar Field to fall to 2-2 in district play.
The Tigers scored a goal in each half for the victory. The Cougar JV lost to the Tigers 3-0. Next action for the Cougs will be in Brenham on Friday, the JV will play at 5:00 and the Varsity will play at 7:00.
