Advertisement

College Station Lady Cougars wallop Waller 73-32

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars improved to 13-0 in District 19-5A play following a 73-32 win over Waller.

The Lady Cougars set the tone early outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 21-4 in the first quarter and never looked back.

College Station will be on the road Friday as they travel to rival A&M Consolidated to take on the Lady Tigers who are in 2nd place in the district with a 12-1 mark. Tip off is slated for 6:30pm.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say they received two reports of crimes they call ‘bank jugging’ last...
College Station police warn of ‘bank jugging’ crimes
A local man who was labeled as one of Brazos County Crime Stoppers “Most Wanted” was found and...
Wanted man arrested at Navasota home
Rece Norton and Logan Collins
College Station police arrest two suspected drug dealers
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those who broke into...
Brenham police looking for restaurant burglary suspects

Latest News

College Station Lady Cougars suffer shutout loss to Consolidated 2-0
A&M Consolidated gets home win over Brenham
The Navasota boys' basketball team huddles up during their home game against Royal.
Navasota boys top Royal 50-41
The Navasota girls' basketball team huddles up during their game against Royal.
Navasota girls fall in thriller to Royal 46-45