College Station Lady Cougars wallop Waller 73-32

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars improved to 13-0 in District 19-5A play following a 73-32 win over Waller.

The Lady Cougars set the tone early outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 21-4 in the first quarter and never looked back.

College Station will be on the road Friday as they travel to rival A&M Consolidated to take on the Lady Tigers who are in 2nd place in the district with a 12-1 mark. Tip off is slated for 6:30pm.

