FBI raids Center for Covid Control headquarters in Ill., future of College Station location uncertain

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Center For Covid Control is facing mounting investigations, including an FBI raid at their Illinois headquarters Saturday.

Their pop-up testing sites in Bryan and College Station closed earlier this month and it’s still unclear if they’ll reopen. Temporary buildings for the Center for Covid Control remain at their permanently closed location in Bryan as well as a once popular one in College Station.

The company’s website says they are extending the pause until further notice.

On Saturday the FBI raided their headquarters in Illinois. CBS News reports state and federal agencies are investigating allegations of delivering inaccurate and even falsified test results. The FBI told KBTX they conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity in Rolling Meadows, IL but they can’t comment on the nature of the investigation.

“I was disappointed to find that there were a couple of pop-up testing places that may not have been licensed or whatever the word is, certified or weren’t operating to best practices,” said John Nichols, Ph.D., Brazos County Health District Vice Chairman and College Station City Council Member.

KBTX’s investigations into Center for Covid Control revealed there’s not much oversight at the state or local level. Our multiple messages to Center for Covid Control upper management continue to go unanswered.

“I’m glad that that they have been documented and brought into the system or decided to close those operations,” Nichols said.

“I don’t know of any other of any other testing sites that are trying to operate in Brazos County, other than the Center for Covid Control no longer seeming to be operational,” said Santos Navarrette, Brazos County Health District Director.

The Health District has still only received some of their COVID testing data from the company, required by Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order.

Health officials hope this doesn’t discourage citizens from getting testing by more trust-worthy testing locations.

“I would say that 95% of all of the testing that was done is done by reputable people,” said Nichols.

State Representatives Kyle Kacal and John Raney have also been looking into this issue. Raney (R)-District 14 said he has not heard anything new from his counterparts in Austin. Kacal (R) - District 12 was checking with the Texas Division of Emergency Management for an update.

The FBI Chicago Public Affairs Team sent this statement in response to KBTX’s questions about their investigation in Illinois.

The FBI conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity in Rolling Meadows, IL on Saturday 01/22/2022. Department of Justice policy prevents the FBI from commenting on the nature of any investigations that may or may not be occurring.

Generally speaking, and not to be construed as a comment on the aforementioned, the FBI always stands ready to protect the American people from fraudulent and criminal activity. If there is evidence that a federal crime has been committed, the FBI will work tirelessly with law enforcement and prosecutorial partners at all levels, across the state, and throughout the nation to safeguard the public.

There is no further information at this time.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.